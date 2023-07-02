My car insurance company charges me based on the number of miles I drive. They know how many miles I've driven because an electronic device plugged into the computer port in my car tells them so. It doesn't tell them where I drive or where I am. Only how far I have driven from the last stop. They total up the miles and bill me accordingly. Clean and simple.
A tax on EVs based on mileage, ie: road use, obtained the same way would fairly make up for the fuel tax now not paid by them. It only requires that all EVs be so equipped. No GPS involved, no government oversight of one's driving, no noses need be out of joint. Clean and simple.
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
