Letter: Road work
Letter: Road work

Guess what folks, Golf Links all the way to Ajo Way is part of the city. You would never know it by the looks of the road though. It is a total disgrace! Parts of it look like its been bombed but I don't think we can blame DM for it. This is a busy road, and one that no one pays attention to the speed limit but that's for another time. This road is a disgrace and someone needs to take a look at it and make some plans. It' s like driving on an obstacle course!

And on another note, we have plenty of vacant beds now so you unmaskers can live it up, they have room for you now!!

Barbaranne Wright

Southeast side

