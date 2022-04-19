Letter: Road work

Kudos to Steve Devitt whose Opinion piece about Tucson road repairs appeared in the 4/16 Star! The road conditions he describes in the east of Tucson are mirrored in the west, where I live. Granted, parts of Oracle have been smoothed heading north from Grant. But the moment one arrives north of the Rillito bridge, it's back to washboards again! Why not finish the entire job? North of River the roads are unspeakable, with lots of signs and cones but no workers--for months now. Devitt suggests that we're seeing more road work now because "the powers-that-be are asking for money." He may well be right. But why not use that money to turn Oracle into an actual road (rather than the deathtrap it is now)? Our own Fitzsimmons met the pavement almost as soon as his bicycle turned onto Oracle!