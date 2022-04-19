 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Road work

  • Comments

Re: the April 16 article "If the city wants money for roads, show us work."

Kudos to Steve Devitt whose Opinion piece about Tucson road repairs appeared in the 4/16 Star! The road conditions he describes in the east of Tucson are mirrored in the west, where I live. Granted, parts of Oracle have been smoothed heading north from Grant. But the moment one arrives north of the Rillito bridge, it's back to washboards again! Why not finish the entire job? North of River the roads are unspeakable, with lots of signs and cones but no workers--for months now. Devitt suggests that we're seeing more road work now because "the powers-that-be are asking for money." He may well be right. But why not use that money to turn Oracle into an actual road (rather than the deathtrap it is now)? Our own Fitzsimmons met the pavement almost as soon as his bicycle turned onto Oracle!

Kendra Gaines

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Letter: The Dam wake up call

I read with dismay the opinion piece “A sobering site at the glen canyon dam“ in Friday’s paper. It is truly a wake up call. We can bury our h…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News