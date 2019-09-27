I would like to thank the men and women who worked in the brutal 100 plus degree summer heat to rebuild River Road near Stone and First. The crews worked long hours as long lines of drivers weaved their way through the often-changing orange cones. There were a few times where I noticed they worked late into the hottest part of the afternoon. Whenever I felt inconvenienced or delayed I had to remind myself I was fortunate to be sitting in an air-cooled car. Thank you summer road workers!
Susan Holden
North side
