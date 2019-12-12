This is a letter directed to the writer of the 'Roadrunner' column.
From what I have learned from writing to the Pima County Department of Transportation, there are no plans to address the very poor road surface of Orange Grove Rd between Oracle Rd and 1st Ave. It was disheartening news and I am curious to know if there is any way that county residents can do more to advocate for specific road repairs (other than reporting potholes on the department's website).
Sincerely,
Will Boyer
Foothills
