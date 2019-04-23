Re: the April 20 article "Our roads, services are failing to keep up with our population."
I've lived in Tucson since 1957. The voters shot down the Rillito-Pantano Parkway in 1984 and Tucson went into a 25 year "no growth" period. Mayors Volgy, Miller and Walkup did little to maintain or expand Tucson's roadways. Huckleberry and Pima County are another issue. Tucson's reputation of half-way pothole patching started then. In May 2017, under Mayor Rothschild, voters approved the half cent sales tax to repave roads. But, when you are 30 years behind, it takes time. There has been noticeable improvement. As for light runners and speeders, that's enforcement. Drive through Oro Valley they don't allow it. Tucson's poor driving habits, speeding, light running and distracted driving (along with pedestrian and bicycle injuries and deaths) is pathetic. Truthfully, we need more than TPD. We need Mother's Against Drunk Driving and everyone else to get involved.
Paul Discher
Midtown
