Re: the April 28 article "Poll: Residents wary of tax hikes as way to fix roadways they hate."
Tucson could learn from rural Wisconsin. Buffalo County, WI is home to about 14,000 people enjoying a rural life near the Mississippi River. Pima County's million people enjoy a more urban life surrounded by beautiful desert and mountains. People are basically the same everywhere, right? The weekly Buffalo County Journal of April 18 includes these two headlines: "Buffalo County Considers Borrowing $4 Million for Roadwork" and "Buffalo County Proposal Supports Recreational Trail Project." Both headlines on the same front page! Buffalo County voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum in support of borrowing the money to fix the roads. Yet here in Pima County we can't rationally agree on how both to fix our roads and support our trail system, something the rural folks are taking in stride. I wonder what makes us so different? Too much sun?
Connie Marking
Foothills
