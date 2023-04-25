Re: the March 26 section "VISION '23."

As I read The Roads, Roads got my attention. Various groups are said to "Strongly support the reauthorizing of the RTA which is backed by a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2006."

I understand what a "funding shortage" is. However , if the folks in charge of the checkbook don't do SOMETHING with what's in the till, I along with many in my circle wont be amenable to approving another extension.

No, I'm not OK with the progress so far. In particular the Mayor's statement on TV that "all of the neighborhood streets needing repaving would be repaved." with the condition that a new extension would be reapproved again. Does not appear to be happening. Big projects can wait, lets take care of the streets that most of us actually use.

Charles Marmion

East side