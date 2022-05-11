Letter: Roads

I have heard much lately about the state of the roads in Tucson and Pima County. As a driver and cyclist I have noticed a huge improvement of many of the roads in the last year. Particularly, I have seen not just repairs, but resurfacing of Evans Mountain, Coronado, Via Estrada and E. Quiver Dr. Additionally, just today I saw work starting on North Alvernon Way. What a pleasure it is to drive and cycle on these roads now.