I usually stay in my neighborhood but I had the great ability to go down some of the main streets and I almost had to put on military jacket for protection. If I was a business person and thought about bringing my business to Tucson I would have second thoughts after driving on the roads. I would immediately know that the city is not run right. I have lived on dirt roads that were in better shape then our roads. My poooooor little car will need new shocks after driving on the roads. Pray that Tucson votes in new people. I had a teacher that taught Public of Democracy and he said that no one should be in office after 2 terms because they don't work for the people anymore, they work for themselves and their buddies.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.