I see where a pothole may have caused the death of a motorcycle rider. As a motorcycle rider myself, I try not to come to Tucson any more than I have to because the roads are atrocious. I-10 alone takes shameful to a whole new level. I hope the family of the deceased rider sues for, and gets, millions of dollars along with any court orders necessary to fix the roads. I also hope the city of Sierra Vista learns from this, and does something about their equally horrible roads.