Re: the June 9 article "Policy could put improvements of roads in neighborhoods' hands."
I could not believe what I was reading that neighborhoods could impose taxes to pay for the repair of their streets. I thought I was having a terrible nightmare. I pay taxes to pay for the upkeep of roads and right now the Counsel is not doing that. I had a better dirt road then most roads in the city. I have NO CONTROL OVER WHAT THE CITY COUNSEL DOES WITH THE MONEY. I would like the PAPER to print all the organizations that get money that has nothing to do with the city. WAKE UP PEOPLE. You need a new city counsel. One that works for the people and not their buddies. Are you willing to pay more money through your neighborhood taxing you. I AM NOT.
Sharlie DESCHAINES
Northeast side
