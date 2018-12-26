I read about the first class sports facility the supervisors are funding. I think it is amazing that I have never read a letter to the editor that encouraged them to spend more money on sports facilities, but not on roads. I have read a multitude of letters complaining about our county roads that all of us use on a daily basis. I get the impression that the Board of Supervisors have decided our priorities are not important. They think we should adapt to thei ideas of what is important or agree to pay higher taxes if we want them to fix the roads. Funny, I thought they worked for us.
Mark McInnis
Northwest side
