Letter: Roadside Assistance
View Comments

Letter: Roadside Assistance

In reply to Ester Saenz article re roadside assistance, we had a similar experience several years ago with AAA, which we relied on to help us with flat tires and battery issues. One day, our vehicle overheated and we had no water with us. We called AAA and asked for water. Their reply - we do not provide liquids other than oil and gas, however, we can tow you to the nearest facility because we do not diagnose mechanical problems (they could be of greater magnitude than just overheating) and our drivers are not allowed to carry other liquids. We called our son who brought us a gallon of water and went home. We reached out to AAA via letters and were told the same thing - they are not allowed to carry water. They carry oil, gas, and coolant - but no water. We should have requested coolant, which they didn't tell us when we requested water. Needless to say, after over 15 years of AAA membership, we cancelled ours.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News