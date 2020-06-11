Letter: Roadside Assistance

In reply to Ester Saenz article re roadside assistance, we had a similar experience several years ago with AAA, which we relied on to help us with flat tires and battery issues. One day, our vehicle overheated and we had no water with us. We called AAA and asked for water. Their reply - we do not provide liquids other than oil and gas, however, we can tow you to the nearest facility because we do not diagnose mechanical problems (they could be of greater magnitude than just overheating) and our drivers are not allowed to carry other liquids. We called our son who brought us a gallon of water and went home. We reached out to AAA via letters and were told the same thing - they are not allowed to carry water. They carry oil, gas, and coolant - but no water. We should have requested coolant, which they didn't tell us when we requested water. Needless to say, after over 15 years of AAA membership, we cancelled ours.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!