Letter: Roadside cleaning

Thank you, City of Tucson, for cleaning the roadside along Fairland Stravenue, between Olsen and Edmundson. This road borders the Union Pacific Railroad siding and the Pueblo Gardens neighborhood.
The furniture, trash, construction refuse and even dead animals were an eyesore and a nuisance. Signs erected warning of fines for dumping seemed to have little effect on the litterers. Those placards were often damaged or destroyed.
I hope this new look will endure and help dissuade further debasement of this roadway in my neighborhood. Good job!
Kevin Heiderman
South side
