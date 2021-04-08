 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Robbed childhood
View Comments

Letter: Robbed childhood

  • Comments

Yesterday was a sad day. My 10 year old granddaughter was at a skate park for some exercise and fresh air. She met a couple of older girls (13) and they appeared to enjoy the day. Afterward she told me they asked her what her pronouns were. She barely knows what a pronoun is. One of the girls said she was trans and the other said she was gender fluid. What does that even mean to a 13 year old. It seems to me that kids that age shouldn’t have to worry about pronouns. Life is short why burden the young with this crap, let them enjoy their childhood

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Freedom"

"Freedom" to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the "freedom" to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital bed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News