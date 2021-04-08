Letter: Robbed childhood

Yesterday was a sad day. My 10 year old granddaughter was at a skate park for some exercise and fresh air. She met a couple of older girls (13) and they appeared to enjoy the day. Afterward she told me they asked her what her pronouns were. She barely knows what a pronoun is. One of the girls said she was trans and the other said she was gender fluid. What does that even mean to a 13 year old. It seems to me that kids that age shouldn’t have to worry about pronouns. Life is short why burden the young with this crap, let them enjoy their childhood
Bill Blaine
Marana
