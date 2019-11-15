I applaud the Arizona Daily Star for pointing out how much President Robbins cost the U of Arizona by paying over $14 million to the ill equipped and ethically compromised consultant, McKinsey & Co. This was 56 percent higher than Ohio State University paid less than a year ago. Not only is that figure exhorbitant, but there was no effort on Robbins part to seek bids. Further, Robbins seemed to have no idea how much McKinsey has paid in settlements and when informed, his comments reflect he had no pause about it. This should leave us all concerned. The UA faculty chair said, "I absolutely think we paid too much for what we got", and a professor of corporate governance at George Washington U said, "The price tag the UA paid was 'very high'." Tucson is very fortunate to have quality reporters and an editor who will publish articles like this.
Lee Sommitz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.