"As many of you know, athletics serves as the front porch for the University of Arizona. … ”

UA President Robert Robbins delivered that insult to the university’s reason for being – academics – in announcing on Aug. 4 that sports programs will move to the Big 12 Conference.

Many UA alumni must be angered to have read Robbins' comments after watching him and the rubber-stamp Board of Regents emphasize sports over academics for the last six years.

Students, professors and their world-class programs at the university – physics, space sciences, management information systems, kindergarten and preschool education, English, sociology – lack attention from Robbins. All other academic programs are worthy of an appreciation seldom if ever afforded them because he focuses on sports.

This move does nothing for academics and brings no honor to the university. It is all for Robbins' desperate pursuit of fleeting and fallacious prestige – and money.

Michael A. Chihak

West side