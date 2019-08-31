A third generation Tucsonan in my mid 60's, I've watched Tucson grow and sprawl. I know what's been lost.
Recently your paper has written in glowing terms of a couple of deceased developers, Mr. Don Diamond being one of them. Men of vision? Or maybe wealthy eastern rich kids who retired early, became bored and starting buying up property around Tucson. Then, to show their deep love of the Sonoran desert, they bladed and paved over huge tracts of it! Ms. Diamond is quoted that her father years ago, "recognized Rocking K as a gorgeous piece of land with an exceptional foothills location." That, apparently, was the kiss of death for that 5,000 acres, as it was for Pima Canyon and many others..
I know Mr. Diamond also did some very generous things with his millions. So save it. That is not my point.
Then to read on further about the "native Tucsonans" working for KB Homes gleefully bubbling with excitement at the prospect is truly nauseating. Just saying!
Timothy George
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.