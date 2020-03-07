Letter: RODEO CRUELTY

Re: the March 5 letter "Fitz cartoon on rodeo hits home."
Be aware that nearly EVERY animal welfare organization in North America opposes rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. For most of the animals involved, the rodeo arena is merely a detour en route to the slaughterhouse. The UK outlawed rodeos in 1934. Can the US be far behind?
REAL working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping (babies!) as a timed event. Nor did they put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with kicks, slaps and "hotshots" in the holding chutes, it's all hype. Some "sport!"
Truth-be-told, rodeo is not a "sport" at all. It's a macho exercise in DOMINATION, and should be outlawed nationwide. Until that happy day, boycott all rodeos and their corporate sponsors. Follow the money.
Eric Mills
West side
