Letter: Roe, Roe, Roe Your Vote

I am a concerned voter who hopes to encourage votes for Democratic candidates in November because, in my view, the Republican Party has become extreme and dangerous. They have demonstrated this through many actions, including use and acceptance of lies and violence to attempt to overturn a legitimate election, their banning of books, their use of governmental power to punish individuals and corporations who dare to publicly disagree with them, their celebration the Dobbs decision and threats to expand on that decision. I have written a new verse to the Row, Row Row Your Boat nursery rhyme that expresses what is at stake in November: