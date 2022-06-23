 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Roe v. Wade

  • Comments

In the 49 years since the ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973, abortion rights have been under constant attack. Despite the fact that the Roe decision became a constitutional right across the U.S., Arizona, among other states, have created new laws making it harder for women to seek an abortion.

Gov. Ducey signed a law making any abortion performed by a physician after 15 weeks a felony! Other obstacles include a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, limited access to abortion clinics, and abortion pills administered only by medical doctors.

Republican legislators are willfully endangering the health and safety of Arizona women with their so-called “pro-life” agenda. It is baffling that our state government is taking away reproductive rights and simultaneously denying resources to help raise a child. Women are NOT just vessels for a fetus. Bringing a new child into this world is a very personal decision and long-term commitment. Please vote for pro-choice legislators in 2022!

Bobbi Zimmer

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Letter: Republican Political Ads

Unfortunately I have come to expect Republican political ads to sell fear. This year they are all telling me that we are overrun by undocument…

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News