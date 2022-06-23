Letter: Roe v. Wade

In the 49 years since the ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973, abortion rights have been under constant attack. Despite the fact that the Roe decision became a constitutional right across the U.S., Arizona, among other states, have created new laws making it harder for women to seek an abortion.

Gov. Ducey signed a law making any abortion performed by a physician after 15 weeks a felony! Other obstacles include a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, limited access to abortion clinics, and abortion pills administered only by medical doctors.

Republican legislators are willfully endangering the health and safety of Arizona women with their so-called “pro-life” agenda. It is baffling that our state government is taking away reproductive rights and simultaneously denying resources to help raise a child. Women are NOT just vessels for a fetus. Bringing a new child into this world is a very personal decision and long-term commitment. Please vote for pro-choice legislators in 2022!

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

