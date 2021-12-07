 Skip to main content
Letter: Roe v Wade
Letter: Roe v Wade

Re: the Dec. 2 article "Ducey: Court must correct Roe v. Wade."

With the Supreme Court poised to change abortion law, politicians are jumping in to score points with their constituents. Based on a religious position, GOP politicians are erroneously claiming the fetus has a right to life under the Constitution.

Let’s get a couple things straight. GOP politicians are not pro-life. If they were, we would have sensible gun control laws so that our children are not gunned down in school. GOP politicians are just anti-abortion.

Also, GOP politicians are not pro-freedom. They want to take away the right of a woman to control her own body, even though the State has no reason to do so. In fact, there’s good reason for the State to allow women to terminate unwanted pregnancies; unwanted babies produce more crime.

It's time we get rid of GOP politicians.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

