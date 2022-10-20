Letter: Rogue Arizona Republicans

I’m dismayed that Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are continuing their lawsuit requiring hand-counting of Arizona ballots this fall.

Lake, Republican gubernatorial nominee, and Finchem, GOP secretary of state nominee, are election deniers and claim without evidence that vote-counting machines aren’t secure. Both ignore the chaos that would ensue if ballots must be hand-counted.

Finchem was present at the Jan. 6 insurrection. He may not have entered the U.S. Capitol but has not said what he did while outside.

Lake and Finchem, furthermore, are woefully unprepared for the offices they seek. Lake is a former TV news anchor with no experience in government or administrative experience in the private sector. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, is present secretary of state. Finchem’s rival is Adrian Fontes, former Maricopa County recorder.

Arizonans worried about election security should support Hobbs and Fontes.. The alternatives are terrifying.

Thomas Chulski

Green Valley