Letter: Rogue Theatre Gem

Last evening, my husband and I attended the Rogue Theatre's production of Babette's Feast, and what a gem of a show it is! The actors were, as usual, terrific, and this story really captured us in heart and mind. We even enjoyed a little opera as an integral part of the show. Russell Ronnebaum's music added another level of depth and atmosphere to the show, as always! Artistic Directors Cynthia Meier and Joe McGrath are to be commended for the Rogue Theatre's success. Good local theater is a treasure, and the Rogue does not disappoint. As season subscribers, we heartily recommend you take in a show, and if you can still get tickets, Babette's Feast will not disappoint.