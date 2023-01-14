Letter: Role models

The Sean Miller scandal. A U of A student shoots up the School of Nursing alleging gender bias. And now a grad student commits murder in the Hydrology School leading the U of A leadership to cancel health insurance to the family of the victim and other post-trauma services to the witnesses. These are just a few good examples why our young students are so poorly schooled in practical ethics. They have so few shining examples of role models within their own school. But they are learning how to obfuscate, spin and deny, deny, deny very well. Well done, U of A!