Letter: Role of Current Tucson Mayor and Council

City of Tucson residents need their elected officials to provide mature, even-handed leadership. The past 5 months have been traumatic. Mayor and Council can only react to nature's challenges of pandemic and fire; however, it can and must address local governmental challenges.
Troubled times invite passionate responses from far left and far right. These extreme elements display similar attitudes and strategies based on distrust, divisiveness and self-righteousness.
Our elected officials have the responsibility to ensure that the center holds. Unfortunately, Tucson faces budget deficits, reduced staff, societal problems, pending lawsuits and investigations. Fortunately, Tucson has 2 major assets: a competent, strong City Manager and many knowledgeable, concerned community and business leaders. How the current Mayor and Council chooses to utilize these assets respectfully remains to be seen.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
