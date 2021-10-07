 Skip to main content
Letter: Role of government
There was an investigative report the other day that probably didn’t get much attention, but it involved a rent to own contract on a City owned property that is hanging in limbo because they don’t seem to know how to proceed. Rent to own is a considerably complex transaction. I’m in the middle of one. You need to establish a purchase price, length of time, how much down payment applied to each rent payment, then give it to a title company to close. Pretty complicated, I hope you readers followed all that.

The point here is, if you advocate giving government access to your life, you can expect similar results. The inability to handle rental assistance should have been a clue, but some of you need to learn the hard way. If you really need a lesson, build a restaurant. That should cure your government fixation.

Gary Stoeger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

