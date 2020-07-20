Letter: Rolling the dice
Regarding the front page article on building the wall on the San Pedro, every expert quoted in the article said it shouldn’t be a problem building during monsoon season, and all the work that needed to be done in dry conditions was completed. However, in the headline you chose to quote the expert opinion of a neighbor who lives a mile away, to add your slant to article. The front page should not be your opinion page.

Zeke Carlson

Three Points

