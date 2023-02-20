As a retired Classical Archaeologist, I take exception to the letter "Romans did it better than U.S." of 16 Feb. The author touts the virtues and benefits of Roman citizenship while failing to mention that Rome was a slave society (perhaps 1/3 of its population) and denied women any participation in government. Thus citizenship was severely limited, and hardly a model of justice. The author also ignores the economic and social injustices that caused a series of civil wars from the Gracchi in 146 b.c.e. to the Social War of 91-87 and the civil wars that caused the death of the Republic in 31 b.c.e., to say nothing of the wars consequent upon the failure of the Empire to establish an orderly line of succession. This led to a constant series of military revolts and palace intrigues hardly conducive to a stable society.