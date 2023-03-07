When we think of all the wonderful cultural opportunities we have access to here in Tucson, we often ignore the theater program at the University of Arizona. I have seen Romeo and Juliet at several major theaters around the country but none has been as inspirational and compelling as the current production here on campus. Imaginatively set in Verona, Kentucky, not Verona, Italy, the staging illuminates the destruction caused by feuding and polarized communities. It is an important message for us today.