Letter: Romero and HUD

I want to beg, plead, with Mayor Romero not to take the potential offer of a HUD appointment. I know it is an expression of high regard, but, we need her here in Tucson for at least her full term, or more. It reminds me of Raul Castro being appointed as ambassador and leaving the governorship shortly after he was elected. Our state needed him, and our city needs her. Please, Mayor Romero, stay here and keep working on the issues of our community. Leaving would just mess things up.
Charlanne Maynard
Midtown
