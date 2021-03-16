Letter: Romero is My Mayor, Buddy

I read Johnathan Hoffman's justifications for the recall of our mayor Regina Romero, with no small amount of disgust. Romero represents me. Hanging a Black Lives Matter banner but opposing a thin blue line, immediately following the horrific death of a Black man at the hands of a police officer, seems to me the right thing to do. And apparently a brave thing, since it resulted in this type of hit piece.
By the way, I voted for Steve Farley, mostly because I interacted with him personally around issues of school funding, and I thought he did a good job as majority leader. But I am thrilled with Romero's performance and willingness to defend vulnerable people here in Tucson. I feel safe with her as my mayor.
I am also opposed to dark money, and am all for rules preventing it in our political races. Too bad dirty tricks from the GOP succeeded in removing Outlaw Dirty Money proposition from the ballot last November.
Golda Velez
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.