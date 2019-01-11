Re: the Jan. 10 article "Romero enters mayoral race, hopes to replace Rothschild."
I remember years ago when a very good college wanted to come here and Regina Romero had a hissy fit over it and it went to Phoenix, where they are getting the fruits from it. Ms. Romero only thinks about herself and her cronies. In the last 30 years Tucson has become a very large city and needs the people who run it to understand this. I am begging people PLEASE DO NOT VOTE ANYONE BACK IN OFFICE. We need fresh ideas that want for the good of Tucson.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
