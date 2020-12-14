Letter: Ron Ratkevich

My name is Parker and I am 9 years old. I was really sad to hear about Mt. Ron Radkevich's death. He was always nice and welcoming to me--a kid--in he and his brother Richard's Tucson Mineral Gem World Shop. I am interested in quartz and amethyst. Both brothers spent a lot of time talking to me about how these rocks formed and where to find them. They also told me about other rocks that I am now interested in. I am really going to miss him.
Kathy McChesney
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
