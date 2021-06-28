Letter: Rooftop Solar Saving Everyone Despite Utilities' Best Efforts

This heatwave currently has TEP fighting blackouts and requesting energy conservation. This is in spite of the rise of rooftop solar for the past several years. It seems as if the entire grid would be down if not for personal investments in rooftop solar made by homeowners despite the reputation for utilities to actively fight these installations. Last year, the Arizona Corporation Commission even passed rules allowing utilities to block certain new installations outright.
After fighting them to generate our own power and even being denied outright, we are now bailing the electric utilities out of this power crunch, and what is our thanks? Continuing to receive fractions of the rate they charge us while they sell our power to other customers at full rate.
AZCC needs to stop empowering and force utilities to pay homeowners a fair rate for the power we produce and to restructure themselves for distributed generation. Besides dubious financial exchanges between the AZCC and the utilities, there is no excuse why this cannot be accomplished.
Steve Meyer
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.