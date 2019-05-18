I’m Alex Trebek and this is Jeopardy! The category is “Never Ending Stories” Contestants ready? For $100:
Army Corps of Engineers, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, Environmental Protection Agency, Pima County Board of Supervisors, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Hudson Minerals, Center for Biological Diversity, the Tohono O’odham, Pascua-Yaqui and Hopi tribes, State Historic Preservation Office, US Forest Service and private citizens.
Our Star Reader rang in first. “Who had input to the Rosemont Mine decision?”
Correct!
Final Jeopardy: Here’s the clue. Many provided opinion and analyses and many agencies issued binding decisions, but we alone will determine the fate of Rosemont Mine.
You have thirty seconds contestants, good luck [music].
Our Star Reader wrote “The US Courts”. You are correct! How much did you wager?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
