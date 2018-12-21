Re: the Dec. 16 guest column 'Mining can be safe and beneficial to Arizonans.'
The proposed Rosemont Copper Mine would be neither "safe" nor "beneficial" to southeastern Arizonans. Mr. Trussell seems to believe the wherever copper is found, we should extract. He makes dubious predictions of economic benefits for Arizona and Pima County, but neglects to mention the threats to our water and air. A one-mile wide, 3,000-foot deep crater on private land would be surrounded by 4,000 acres of acid-draining tailings and waste rock on Coronado National Forest land, that is, PUBLIC LAND.
This moonscape would devastate the northern half of the Santa Ritas and destroy hundreds of seeps and springs that nourish Las Cienegas watershed. It would create a hydraulic sink below the region's water table, and a 200' deep toxic lake. Our air quality, water quality and quantity, would be severely strained. Safe? Beneficial? Oh, did I mention that we would live with this destruction in perpetuity?
Gregory Shinsky and Steve Brown
Vail
