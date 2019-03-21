The jaguars Macho B and El Jefe were not just vestiges of a time long past, but a promise that with just a little forbearance, we can restore the full bounty of our mountains.
They were here to warn us that we stand at the edge of a bitter threshold. The choice: we can ignore the Tohono O’odham, the Pascua Yaquis and the Hopis, and their knowledge of this place that extends far back in time.
We can dream only of copper, and turn our ears to the call of 1872, the call of money sitting out there just waiting to be taken. We can continue to love the smell of burning oil so much that we set the planet itself on fire.
Or we can embrace the wisdom of the mountains themselves, and learn to value the life given us by the land, the plants and animals, the arroyos and creeks, the rivers and oceans far beyond, the sun, and simply the air we breathe with every breath.
Roger Barthelson
West side
