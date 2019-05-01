How many employees will be on the job on a daily basis? Exactly what positions are being offered to locals? Will Hudbay bring in some staff, rather than hire locally?
Exactly what will the salaries be for security, secretaries, miners, drivers?
How large are the trucks that will haul out the ore? And exactly where will the ore be transported for smeltering? Will Hudbay pay toward the upkeep of the roads?
Where will employees live, buy necessities for daily living?
Such a beautiful area. A place "to get away from it all." Soon to be lost. Sad.
Beverly Mahl
Southeast side
