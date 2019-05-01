How many employees will be on the job on a daily basis? Exactly what positions are being offered to locals? Will Hudbay bring in some staff, rather than hire locally?

Exactly what will the salaries be for security, secretaries, miners, drivers?

How large are the trucks that will haul out the ore? And exactly where will the ore be transported for smeltering? Will Hudbay pay toward the upkeep of the roads?

Where will employees live, buy necessities for daily living?

Such a beautiful area. A place "to get away from it all." Soon to be lost. Sad.

Beverly Mahl

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments