NO NEW COPPER PIT MINES IN ARIZONA
I strive to eliminate toxins for future generations. I’ve lived in Arizona for 11 years. All Hudbay/Rosemont law suits should be settled and All Army Corps of Engineer decisions need to be public AND acted on by the public before the mine begins. The mine affects the public’s aquifer and natural resources.
In Kgun 9 News, March 21, 2019 (Sarah Corey, Craig Smith), “. . . Hudbay says it will replace ground water with Colorado River water bought from the Central Arizona Project and do extensive work to mitigate the effects of the mine. . . .”
WE MUST REVERSE POLLUTION, NOT “MITIGATE” OR ADD TO IT. Ohio citizens cleaned Lake Erie from Mercury pollution in the late 20th century . WE MUST BE GOOD STEWARDS OF **OUR** LAND! REVERSE MORE POLUTION BY NOT ALLOWING ANY FURTHER COPPER MINE IN ARIZONA!!
Cara Bissell
East side
