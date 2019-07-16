Re: the July 7 article "Redactions obscure what Rosemont will do about reclamation."
Thanks to Tony Davis for another excellent article on the proposed Rosemont Mine.
The redaction of so much information from the Hudbay reclamation plan is disturbing and unprecedented for this type of mining project. Reclamation of such a large area including a large open pit is a bad joke. How will Hudbay reclaim over 50 cultural resource sites and hundreds of Native American burials.
The United States Forest Service should be ashamed of withholding so much information from the residents of Southern Arizona who will be impacted by this mine project.
Peter Steere
West side
