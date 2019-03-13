On one hand, Colorado River basin states struggle to apportion the river’s water to a region whose climate future foretells warmer temperatures and drought. Water is our future.
On the other hand, Rosemont Copper is receiving a green light to devastate fresh water resources for a mine with a 20-year production span. The carrot of jobs will be followed by the stick as they disappear. Our eco-tourism industry will be damaged, our water polluted.
The Star’s Mine Tales series featured quaint stories of historic mines. Each had a short life that lives on in relics they left behind. This mine will be different only in the scope and toxicity of its debris.
We should not be tempted to sell our future for such short-sighted pennies. Twenty years: our children are not even allowed to drink alcohol legally by this age. Do we forget how quickly they grow up, and how valuable is their future?
Katy Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.