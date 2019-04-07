After seven years of study involving a host of federal, state and local agencies and including input from scores of private sector advocacy groups, the decision to allow the Rosemont Mine has been made.
If you are a leftist and the process has not delivered the required result, that’s just a bump in the road to eventual success. So you challenge the rules and keep fighting. You litigate the past seven years in the courts over the next decade because, certainly, you are on the right side of history.
While I continue to have my own concerns about Rosemont, I do respect the process, so I wish Hudbay Minerals success and I move on. You should too.
Jeffrey McConnell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.