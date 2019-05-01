How fortunate that this huge pit is not to be constructed at the base of Mt. Wrightson, the crown jewel of the Santa Ritas, but several miles north in a less impressive, less unique part of the range. Hudbay, an experienced mining company, is willing to risk billions of dollars. They will construct and operate the third largest copper mine in the country. This mine will use 50 to 60 percent less water than conventional copper mines. Hudbay will contain the dust, limit light pollution, control storm runoff and revegetate. The company will employ 2500 people during construction and 500 full-time workers during its nineteen years of operation. The company will pay $350 million in local taxes over the life of the mine. Indian remains on site can be relocated as large cemeteries must sometimes be relocated. Benefits obviously far exceed losses; Arizona will always be a copper state.
Ron Stirling
East side
