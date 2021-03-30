 Skip to main content
Letter: Rosemont Mine and our Precious Water
There are so many reason why the Rosemont Mine should not be permitted, but why is there no emphasis on the amount of water the mine will use. We live in a desert and have been in the middle of a drought the past few years. We as citizens conserve water every day in our personal use, yards, plants, etc. With climate change and reduction in the Colorado river water, many states are impacted and will need to reduce future water usage. I don't understand why the Rosemont Mine is not denied based on the amount of water it will pull from our groundwater. There aren't enough benefits to justify this mine and remediation efforts to restore the environment turn out to be minimal if at all. Rosemont Mine needs to be denied once and for all!

Regina Watkins

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

