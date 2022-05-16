 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Rosemont Mine Compromise

  • Comments

It is sad that compromise is a word that seems to have disappeared from our vocabulary. The choice with the Rosemont Mine is either to have the ugly scars from open pit mining or leaving the copper the world needs in the ground.

I worked in the underground copper mine of Magna copper company near San Manuel as well as underground uranium mines in New Mexico. Underground mining left a depression in the ground but not nearly the damage of open pit.

A good compromise would be to let the Rosemont mine proceed only if it could get the copper out without open pits.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News