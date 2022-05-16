Letter: Rosemont Mine Compromise

It is sad that compromise is a word that seems to have disappeared from our vocabulary. The choice with the Rosemont Mine is either to have the ugly scars from open pit mining or leaving the copper the world needs in the ground.

I worked in the underground copper mine of Magna copper company near San Manuel as well as underground uranium mines in New Mexico. Underground mining left a depression in the ground but not nearly the damage of open pit.

A good compromise would be to let the Rosemont mine proceed only if it could get the copper out without open pits.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

