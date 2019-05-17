Defenders of the Rosemont Mine claim it is important to the Tucson area because o the 400 - 500 jobs created for 20 years. While not inconsiderable, the permanent damage to our landscape, habitat, reduction and poisoning of our water is far too high a price. The revenue and profit will not stay in southern Arizona, neither will the resources extracted. All will be shipped out of the US. So we bear the loss and damage, and don't participate in the wealth.
It seems it would be a far cheaper and sustainable to target the direct creation of the jobs, say by investing in renewable energy businesses. That would create the wealth here, and keep it here.
Best regards,
Jay Sheridan
Northeast side
