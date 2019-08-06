Congratulations and thanks to U.S. District Judge James Soto for his astute analysis of the misuse of the ancient mining law, created in a different time with different needs for the nation. This goes to the heart of protecting our public lands, environment and quality of life. We must help preserve our environment for our children and heirs. This project is on the edge of major city. Terrible impacts to our precious water and air quality will last centuries. The few jobs created will not cover a fraction of the costs to mitigate these terrible permanent results. The US is not at a loss for copper, there is no overriding need to extract it, especially when the copper will be exported, as well as the wealth to foreign countries, leaving us with the mess.
Thank you
James and Dominique Sheridan
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.