I am a consultant to the mining industry and shake my head when I read all the promises made by Hudbay for the proposed Rosemont Mine. One of them has to do with all of the jobs that the mine will supposedly create....however, mining operations, like all industries, are increasingly becoming automated, and Rosemont would follow global patterns. Just search the web for "Caterpillar Autonomous Mining" to see these technologies in action. Rosemont would be a bad deal for Tucson, the environment and our economy, and it should not be built.

Charles Stack

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments