I am a consultant to the mining industry and shake my head when I read all the promises made by Hudbay for the proposed Rosemont Mine. One of them has to do with all of the jobs that the mine will supposedly create....however, mining operations, like all industries, are increasingly becoming automated, and Rosemont would follow global patterns. Just search the web for "Caterpillar Autonomous Mining" to see these technologies in action. Rosemont would be a bad deal for Tucson, the environment and our economy, and it should not be built.
Charles Stack
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.